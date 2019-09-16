Stop Hindi imposition: Kamal Haasan joins battle after Stalin, says no Shah, sultan can break unity in diversity promise: After other Tamil political leaders, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Hassan has slammed Union Minister Amit Shah over his statement to make Hindi, the common and unifying language of India.

Stop Hindi imposition: Kamal Haasan joins battle after Stalin, says no Shah, sultan can break unity in diversity promise: Tamil Nadu political leaders have been expressing their resentment against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that Hindi should be India’s common and unifying language. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan was among the several political leaders in Tamil Nadu to register their protest against Shah’s remarks. While responding to the matter, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief asserted that India became a republic under the promise of unity in diversity, adding that no Shah, Sultan or Samrat should break the promise.

Threatening the government of protests bigger than Jallikatu, Haasan said that neither India or Tamil Nadu need or deserve such a protest. He added that people of Tamil Nadu respect all the languages, however, their mother language would always be Tamil. He further asked the Narendra Modi govt to not make an inclusive India into an exclusive India.

The MNM leader had the same response after the Modi govt released a draft back in July seeking school children in southern states to learn Hindi. During then too, the MNM leader had said that the people would fight harder than they did in the 2017 Jallikattu protests.

Apart from him, DMK chief MK Stalin had also marked his protest against the same saying making Hindi as the national language would make those who did not speak the language, a secondary citizen of the country. He further said that it is India and not Hindia.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also slammed the Union Minister, alleging the Sangh Parivar was trying to launch a new battlefield in the name of the language.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa also waded into the Hindi row saying that Kannada is the principal language of Karnataka and the state would not compromise its importance as the government is committed t0 promote the language and culture.

