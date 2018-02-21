Veteran actor and Tamil icon Kamal Haasan on Wednesday gave his fans and followers the moment for which they have been waiting for long by announcing his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam and flag at an event in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. Embarking on his political journey, Kamal Haasan kickstarted his campaign earlier today and visited places including late and former President Abdul Kalam’s house in Rameswaram as a symbol to pay tribute to veteran Indian politician.

Tamil icon and veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday kick-started his political journey and announced his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam and unveiled party flag at an event in Madurai. Kamal Haasan entry into politics is a moment for which his fans and followers had been waiting for years to witness. Kamal Haasan while justifying the reason behind him entering into politics on several occasions had previously shared that he wants to embark on a journey to truly understand as to what the needs of my people are? what is afflicting them? what their aspirations are?” However, announcing his party today, Kamal Haasan said that this is ‘peoples’ party’. Terming it a revolution of the lifetime, Kamal Haasan said, “I am not your thalaivar, I am one of you”.

Kamal Haasan party launch was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAM leader Somnath Bharti and other dignitaries. Earlier in January 2018, Kamal Haasan had announced that he will commence his political journey from his hometown Ramanathapuram on February 21. Kamal Haasan had then said that his purpose in life was to “challenge the status quo that has been plaguing the politics of Tamil Nadu for some time now”. “I believe it will be truly appropriate if my political journey commences from the place of my birth and hometown Ramanathapuram,” Kamal Haasan added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP Tamil Nadu incharge Somnath Bharti at the launch of Kamal Haasan's political party in Madurai. #KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/i5U9OFHnMq — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

Also Read: Entering politics only because ruling AIADMK is bad: Kamal Haasan

However, hitting out at political rival and current ruling party in Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan just a couple of days back while taking on the AIADMK had said that he was only entering politics because the ruling AIADMK was bad. It was a direct attack on current dispensation in Tamil Nadu even before Kamal Haasan had formerly joined the politics.

The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you. #maiam #makkalneedhimaiam

official website: https://t.co/cql8kgqGkk

fb: https://t.co/2Gz1xRg5vf

twitter: https://t.co/J9ywXrunOb pic.twitter.com/Xza62w4DcC — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018

Meanwhile, embarking on his political campaign, Kamal Haasan kickstarted his journey from the temple town of Madurai. Veteran actor and aspiring politician, who has on several occasions said that his intent to enter politics is to change the perception of the people, visited several places as part of his political campaign including late and former President Abdul Kalam’s house in Rameswaram as a symbol to pay tribute to him.

Also Read: Won’t turn my friends into enemies, says Kamal Haasan on his political entry

Also Read: Entering politics only because ruling AIADMK is bad: Kamal Haasan