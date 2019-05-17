Kamal Haasan on stones thrown at MNM rally in Trichy: The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said history shows that all religions have their extremists and he doesn't feel threatened by the stone pelting incident.

Kamal Haasan on stones thrown at MNM rally in Trichy: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Friday said he personally feels the quality of polity is going down in the country and he doesn’t feel threatened by the stone pelting incident during Trichy rally. Every religion has its own terrorist and we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious he added. Urging his fans to maintain decorum and not to be drawn into the violence, Haasan said history shows that all religions have their extremists.

Reports said unidentified persons pelted stones and eggs during a Kamal Haasan’s rally at Aravakurichi in Karur district on Thursday. Similarly, footwear was hurled at Haasan’s bypoll campaign at Thirupparankundram in Madurai on Wednesday. The sandal, however, missed the target and did not come anywhere close to Hassan. The police arrested 11 persons affiliated to the BJP and Hanuman Sena.

The incident took place a day after the actor-turned-politician stirred controversy on Sunday by saying “free India’s first extremist was a Hindu”, referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Godse is a right-wing Hindu nationalist who had been shot dead Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Kamal Haasan on stones thrown at his rally in Trichy: I feel the quality of polity is going down. I don't feel threatened. Every religion has their own terrorist, we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious. History shows that all religions have their extremists. #Chennai pic.twitter.com/R7buqXnUBU — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019

Haasan’s remarks erupted a massive political controversy, and an FIR was lodged against the actor over his Hindu terror jibe. Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader K T Rajendra Balaji claimed that his tongue should be cut off for his remarks on Hindu terror and said the entire community cannot be blamed for the actions of one person.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High dismissed a petition filed against Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) party president and actor Kamal Haasan by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. The court asked the petitioner Upadhyay to approach the appropriate forum as the incident took place in Tamil Nadu.

Reports also said the Karur district police had registered a case against the actor under various sections of the IPC for outraging religious feelings and promoting enmity between different groups.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App