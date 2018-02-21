Actor Kamal Haasan is all set to revolutionize Tamil Nadu politics dominated by DMK and AIADMK for about half a century. On Wednesday, Kamal Haasan will be officially kick-starting his political journey from the temple town of Madurai. The actor visited Abdul Kalam's house in Rameswaram to start his political journey. After leaving Kalam's house in Rameswaram, Haasan then went on to address fishermen which will be later followed by public meetings in Ramanathapuram, Manamadurai and his home town Paramakudi.

Banking on the vision of APJ Abdul Kalam of a good Tamil Nadu, Haasan jubilant supporters chanted slogans of "Hail Varungala Muthalvere"(future chief minister) when he touched down his native Ramanathapuram district in southern Tamil Nadu

After getting a resounding welcome on the eve of the launch of his political party, Actor Kamal Haasan is all set to revolutionise Tamil Nadu politics dominated by DMK and AIADMK for about half a century. Kamal Haasan will be officially kick-starting his political journey on Wednesday from the temple town of Madurai. Reportedly, the actor is on his way to Abdul Kalam’s house in Rameswaram to start his political journey. Kamal told reporters yesterday that the party flag will be hoisted in the evening when the idea behind the flag will be detailed.

The 63-year old will then leave Kalam’s house in Rameswaram to address fishermen which will be followed by public meetings in Ramanathapuram, Manamadurai and his hometown Paramakudi. Kamal Haasan is expected to address media at 10 AM in Rameswaram. Banking on the vision of APJ Abdul Kalam of a good Tamil Nadu, Haasan jubilant supporters chanted slogans of “Hail Varungala Muthalvere”(future chief minister) when he touched down his native Ramanathapuram district in southern Tamil Nadu.

10:40 AM — Kamal Haasan has arrived for his media address in Rameshwaram. The Tamil actor had to cancel his visit to Kalam’s school. He is accompanied by local leaders. “They can stop me from going to school but cannot stop me from learning,” Haasan said after being unable to attend Kalam’s school.

Watch: Kamal Haasan addresses the media in Rameswaram

10:10 AM — Amid the facade in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on his way to attend Kama Haasan’s party launch. The Delhi CM was seen leaving from his New Delhi residence.

10:00 AM — Haasan asked his followers to join him on his new political venture as he will announce my party in the evening. The Tamil icon then assured the fishermen that he will visit them again and will take all their queries. “I want to fix a date soon. Let’s fix a date,” he said.

9:50 AM — While addressing fishermen in Ganesh Mahal, Haasan questioned the promises made by different governments who have ruled or are ruling the state of Tamil Nadu. Haasan said when common people ask the government about their promises, they set up different problems in front of them.

9:40 AM — After his arrival at Ganesh Mahal in Rameswaram, Haasan in now started his interaction with fishermen community. Fans of the Tamil icon gave Kamal Haasan a warm welcome when he arrived for the fishermen’s meeting.

9:30 AM — The 63-year old Tamil film icon earlier met former president APJ Abdul Kalam’s brother and other relatives during his visit to Kalam’s house in Rameswaram. There were jubilant scenes outside APJ Abdul Kalam’s residence before Kamal Haasan’s arrival today early morning.

ALSO READ: Tamil cinema prodigies’ meet; Rajinikanth claims my style is different from Kamal Hassan

ALSO READ: Entering politics only because ruling AIADMK is bad: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan meets Former president APJ Abdul Kalam’s brother and other relatives at #APJAbdulKalam House in #Rameswaram. #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/wHjAzeDpjI — KamalHaasan – KamalismForever (@KamalismForever) February 21, 2018

9:20AM — Simple beginnings! Kamal Haasan has officially started his yatra across Madurai with a tweet. “Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually, it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man’s simple abode,” Kamal just tweeted.

9:10 AM — Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to make his presence felt during the launch of Haasan’s political party. The Delhi CM is likely to leave from his New Delhi residence.

9:00 AM — “Greatness can come from the simplest of houses and this is one of them. I am touched,” Kamal Haasan was quoted as saying after he concluded his visit of Kalam’s house.

8:50 AM — Kamal will next be interacting with fishermen who are waiting for the Tamil film icon at Ganesh Mahal in Rameswaram. Kamal earlier had breakfast at APJ Abdul Kalam’s house.

8:40 AM — Kamal Haasan arrived 10 minutes earlier than his scheduled timings and is on his way to meet Tamil Nadu fishermen after visiting APJ Abdul Kalam’s house in Rameswaram.

8:30 AM — Actor Kamal Haasan, who is perhaps on the verge of creating a new era with his party will hoist the flag of his new political party today at 6 PM at Madurai Othakadai.