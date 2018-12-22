Kamal Haasan to contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Tamil star and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Saturday, December 22, announced that his party will contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The 64-year-old novel politician said that his new party's main campaign would stress on the development of Tamil Nadu and would reportedly forge an alignment with other "like-minded" entities.

Kamal Haasan his party will contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Days after speculations pervaded that Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth will reportedly not contest in Lok Sabha 2019 polls, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan on Saturday, December 22, announced that his party will contest in the upcoming General elections. The 64-year-old novel politician said that his new party’s main campaign would stress on the development of Tamil Nadu and would reportedly forge an alignment with other “like-minded” entities. Nonetheless, he further claimed that it was way too soon to say that if he would contest alone or forge an alliance.

Haasan lately launched his party-Makkal Needhi Maiam or MNM (People’s Justice Centre). The actor-turned-politician has been cynical about the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and had a few confrontations with the ruling party ministers on various issues, including corruption.

On December 1, Kamla Haasan on Twitter hit out at the politicians for saying that Cyclone Gaja did not cause any devastation in the state. In his tweet, he said after witnessing the destruction caused by Gaja, AIADMK ministers, who claimed that it did not affect the people should be seen as a national disaster. He recently also hit the headlines for saying that is colour is not “saffron”.

More to follow

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More