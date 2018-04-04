Launching a scathing attack on Central government, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan warned the government of a 'non-cooperation movement' in a peaceful manner by people of Tamil Nadu in absence of failure in setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board.

Launching a scathing attack on Central government, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan warned the government of a ‘non-cooperation movement’ in a peaceful manner by people of Tamil Nadu in absence of failure in setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board. The public meeting to protest non-constitution of Cauvery Management Board held by Makkal Needhi Maiam in Ponmalai G corner grounds in outskirts of Trichy was well attended by people from the Delta region.

The public meeting focussed on the Cauvery water dispute and solutions to the age-old problem that has affected the state. Haasan also laid out key policy guidelines of the party on important areas such as health, women welfare, agriculture, skill development, industrial growth among many others through an audio-visual presentation. This is widely seen as a precursor to the policy document that would be brought out by the party.

Speaking at the event, Kamal Haasan called upon the public to make India as a role model in Centrism in Asian region. Intensifying campaign against EPS government, the actor charged Tamil Nadu government of hiding behind the back of Centre. “Our government lacks the political will to implement the solution at hand”, he said. He further added that politics of Makkal Needhi Maiam will be devoid of cheating the public.

Party anthem, composed by music director Vidya Saagar and crooned by Kamal Haasan was released at the public meet. The Maiam app will be launched in two weeks. Talking at the event, Sripriya one of the high committee members of the party said, “We are dependent on the youth of this state, don’t sell your votes, walk with Nammavar to retrieve the glory of Tamil Nadu.”

By choosing to hold public meeting at Tiruchirapalli, that is at the Centre of the delta region, the actor set the tone for Cauvery water issue in the state. Crowds were mobilised mostly from the Cauvery Delta regions. C.Natarajan, a retired Collector from Thiruvarur district terms the actor as a “change agent”. Earlier Kamal Haasan undertook a train journey to reach Trichy on Tuesday to a rousing reception at the railway station.

Highlights of Kamal Haasan’s public address:

Public meeting to protest non-constitution of Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB).

Public meeting deliberates Cauvery issue and solutions.

Policy guidelines on corruption, education, social welfare, agriculture unveiled.

Party anthem of Makkal Needhi Maiam launched, app to be released in two weeks.

