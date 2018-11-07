While speaking to media in Chennai, Kamal Haasan said that nobody knows whether the by-elections will be held but he and his party are ready to contest whenever they take place. He went on to add that he is not the one who believes in making promises as he is seeking suggestions from people.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced that his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam party will contest the next bypolls for 20 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil superstar broke the news on the occasion of his 64th birthday on November 7. Haasan later said that he will not propose any agenda to people but rather seek people’s suggestions while contesting elections.

Earlier in October, the Madras High Court upheld the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs making the vacant positions ready for by-elections. Other than these 18 legislators, who were close to AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, the Tiruvarur seat represented by DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Tiruparankundram by AIADMK’s AK Bose currently lie vacant as the leaders died earlier this year.

The Tamil Nadu bypolls are on the cards for a long time but the Election Commission is yet to make an official announcement on the dates. The DMK and its allies together have 97 MLAs (DMK 88 Congress 8 and IUML 1) in the assembly as against the ruling AIADMK’s 116 (excluding Speaker P Dhanapal) in the 234-member House.

Earlier in February, Kamal Haasan floated his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Centre) but stayed coy on when he will enter the political fray. He has been highly critical of ruling AIADMK government and has never shied away from condemning its ministers.

