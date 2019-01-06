Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday shared greetings and welcomed actor Prakash Raj to politics. In a tweet, Kamal Haasan said, "My friend Mr. @prakashraaj all the very best in his Political Journey. Thanks for walking the talk. #citizensvoice #justasking."

A day ago, Prakash Raj himself had announced that he will be contesting the upcoming LokSabha elections 2019 as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central constituency. “#2019 PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey. I will be contesting from BENGALURU CENTRAL constituency #KARNATAKA as an INDEPENDENT..will share the Details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too…” Prakash Raj tweeted

Through a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also extended support to the actor Prakash Raj saying all good people should come into politics.

In the tweet, AAP said that renowned Actor Prakash Raj has announced to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Aam Aadmi Party offers him open support. In a party meeting in Bangalore, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomed his decision and had said that all good people should join politics.

