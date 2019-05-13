Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had said at a poll rally recently that Nathuram Godse, who assassinated the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, was India’s first Hindu terrorist, triggering a major political slugfest ahead the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Tamil Nadu Minister K.T. Rajendra Balaji says Kamal Haasan’s tongue should be cut off for saying Godse is India’s first Hindu terrorist

Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader K.T. Rajendra Balaji said on Monday that actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s tongue should be cut off for his remarks on Hindu terror and said the entire community cannot be blamed for the actions of one person. The actor had said at a poll rally recently that Nathuram Godse, who had assassinated father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, was India’s first Hindu terrorist, sparking a major political slugfest ahead the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Haasan, who’s the president of his newly founded political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), had made the remarks during a rally in support of his party candidate in Tamil Nadu’s Aravakurichi assembly constituency. He also said that his comments were not to appease Muslim voters in Aravakurichi.

Slamming Haasan, the Tamil Nadu minister said the actor cannot blame the entire Hindu community for the act of one person. His tongue should be cut off even though he may have said that to gain Muslim votes, the AIADMK leader said. The minister also sought to draw the Election Commission’s attention to the remarks and urged the poll watchdog to take strong action against the actor, including banning his MNM party.

Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’ ? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/Hu3zxJjYNb — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 13, 2019

The remarks also drew sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundarajan said the actor is trying to raise the issue only to collect Muslim votes in the elections. She also slammed the MNM chief for his alleged silence on the recent suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka. Actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays the lead role in the PM Modi biopic, also criticised Haasan for labelling Godse as a Hindu terrorist. He asked if the comments were to garner Muslim sympathy. However, not all politicians were targeting the actor for the remarks. Tamil Nadu Congress chief K.S. Alagiri supported Haasan and likened the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with Islamist terror group ISIS.

On April 28, MNM had announced the names of its candidates for the bypolls in four assembly constituencies: Sulur, Aravakurichi, Thirupprankundram and Ottapidaram. Party chief Kamal Haasan said P. Shaktivel, G. Mayilsami and S. Mohanraj will contest from Thiruprankundram, Sulur and Aravakurichi assembly seats respectively, while M. Gandhi will contest from Ottapidaram reserved constituency.

