Hassan said if soldiers on either side of the border behave strategically there won't be any casualty. He further said our home's watchman should not die

As reported by ANI, actor-turned-politician and leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Hassan in an event concluded Sunday in Chennai hit out at the government and said why India was not willing to hold the plebiscite in Kashmir and what was the government scared of. Hassan also said if soldiers on either side of the border behave strategically there won’t be any casualty. He further said our home’ watchman should not die.

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Hassan at an event in Chennai yesterday: Why India is not holding a plebiscite in Kashmir? What are they (Indian government) afraid of? pic.twitter.com/9M6bS5JoWV — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

In response, Twitter didn’t seem too pleased with Hassan’s view, in fact, a parody account named after NSA Ajit Doval, tweeted, “Kamal Hassan rahte to India me hai lekin did to Pakistani hai inka”.

Kamal hasan rahte to India me hai lekin dil to Pakistani hai inka. — Ajit Doval (@Doval_Ajit12) February 18, 2019

The statement has come in the backdrop of the killing of over 40 soldiers in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber which took place last week. Let’s see what others have to say:

He thinks it's so simple. He does not understand that other side, rule makers are army, ISI, terrorist groups, not politicians. He is blaming both side politicians equally. How low in understanding! — Pavan K.Tiwari (@iPavanTiwari) February 18, 2019

Be sensible Mr @ikamalhaasan They are not the watchmen of your home, but the Guardians of our Nation… — Dinesh 🇮🇳 (@DneshGoel) February 18, 2019

Along with it hold a referendum on implementing Dr. BR Amebekar's proposal of "complete transfer of population between India and Pakistan" so that India can get rid of Jihadi thugs who always bats Pakistan PoV. Get rid of traitors. Enough is Enough.https://t.co/qD0TATlHFo — Mallikarjuna (@HariHaraBhakta) February 18, 2019

At the event, Hassan was also heard saying that soldiers were meant to fight for the country and not die unnecessarily. He said that the killing of soldiers at Pulwama affected him and that he regretted when people say soldiers go to Kashmir to die. Continuing further Hassan mentioned the initial days of his career when he was working with magazine Maiyam and how he would write on the issue of Kashmir. On Kashmir issue, he added that politicians were only dividing the country. India believes that Kashmir belongs to India while the other side of the border also thinks the same, said Hassan

