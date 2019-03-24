At the release of party manifesto, the 64-year-old promised that his party would focus on jobs, equal pay, reservation for women and welfare schemes for farmers. On jobs, the actor-turned-politician further said that his party would work to generate 50 lakh more jobs in the state. Another important promise included in the party manifesto is the assurance that governors of states get elected by legislators. Besides, MIM manifesto is attractive perks like free Wifi, no toll on highways, home delivery of rations of the Public Distribution System

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan on Saturday announced that he would neither be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls nor in the Assembly bypolls to 18 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The actor, while addressing media at the release of the second list of candidates of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) said he represented each and every candidate from his party and hence, would rather be the chariot puller than being the chariot.

At the release of party manifesto in Coimbatore, the 64-year-old actor promised that his party would focus on jobs, equal pay, reservation for women and welfare schemes for farmers. On jobs, the actor-turned-politician further said that his party would work to generate 50 lakh more jobs in the state. Another important promise included in the party manifesto is the assurance that governors of states get elected by legislators. Besides, MIM manifesto is attractive perks like free Wifi, no toll on highways, home delivery of rations of the Public Distribution System.

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Hassan in Coimbatore: I will neither

contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls nor assembly bypolls to 18 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. I have lot of work to do. I will work towards the success of my candidates (file pic) pic.twitter.com/qeEeVdPQE0 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

The party, earlier this week has released its first list fielding 21 candidates for the forthcoming polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Initially, Kamal had asserted on his candidature for the Lok Sabha poll, though he did say that it would be party cadre that would take the final call to decide.

