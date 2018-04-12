In an open video to PM Modi, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief said that people of the state believe that there is a delay in Cauvery waters because of the upcoming elections in Karnataka that are scheduled to take place May 12. He also asked the Prime Minister to follow the orders given by the Supreme Court in the Cauvery water dispute.

As Prime Minister landed in Chennai to address the Defense Expo 2018 in Chennai, actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan shared a video on his social media handle urging the Prime Minister to take action in the Cauvery water dispute and fasten the process of constitution of Cauvery Management Board. In an open video to PM Modi, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief said that people of the state believe that there is a delay in Cauvery waters because of the upcoming elections in Karnataka that are scheduled to take place May 12. He further questioned PM Modi over the delay stating that earlier in the Narmada water case the justice was delivered to the on time without any delay.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kamal Haasan shared a video and said that this delay in getting justice was because of the upcoming elections. Commenting on board’s constitution he said, “I want this belief to be dispelled. People are more important than elections.” He later urged PM Modi to deliver justice to the people of Tamil Nadu as well as to the state of Karnataka. He also asked the Prime Minister to follow the orders given by the Supreme Court in the Cauvery water dispute. Apart from the video, Kamal Haasan also wrote a letter to PM Modi including the issues he failed to bring up in the video. Later, expressing confidence in PM Modi’s judgement, he said that Prime Minister will do the needful.

Earlier, the protests also broke out in the state following the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL2018) matches. In order to mount the pressure on the Centre, the protestors including several known personalities from film industry like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vijay, Vikram were among a few of the actors who had also joined protests demanding the constitution of the Cauvery Board. During a protest in the state, Rajinikath also backed the ban on IPL and further asked the protestors to wear black badges to show their displeasure.

