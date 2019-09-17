Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking her to exempt 2 per cent TDS levied on cash withdrawals/payments exceeding Rs 1 crore for traders making cash payments to farmers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a letter written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged her to exempt 2 per cent TDS norm for traders making cash payment up to Rs 5 crore to farmers.

The letter has been written in the wake of a new provision introduced by the Centre under which 2 per cent TDS is levied on cash withdrawals beyond 1 crore. The provision came into effect from September 1 which underlines that the traders who have already withdrawn 1 crore or more than that will have to pay 2 per cent TDS on all subsequent transactions, stated the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

In the letter, Kamal Nath wrote that after selling the farm produce, small and marginal farmers received their payments in cash. He added that the 2 per cent TDS charge on cash withdrawals beyond 1 crore has forced the traders to resort to non-cash payments which have a cascading effect on farmers who were finding it difficult to balance the situation.

He suggested that the escalating problem can be resolved if the 2 per cent TDS is exempted for the traders withdrawing cash up to Rs 5 crore. He underlined that such an exemption should be made for traders who pay farmers in cash.

Following the 2016 demonetisation move of the Centre, it was announced that payments made to farmers would either be via cheque or RTGS (real-time gross settlement). The decision disappointed farmers who raised concerns over cashless payments asserting that they required cash. Soon after, the then Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that at least 50 per cent of the agricultural produce payments to farmers will be made in cash. The 2018 election manifesto of the Congress had also promised 100 per cent cash payments for farmers.

The 2 per cent TDS decision over cash payments more than 1 crore was made to boost liquidity in the agricultural sector. The move is aimed at promoting a less-cash economy, but with Kamal Nath’s letter, the provision doesn’t seem to help many as a large number of transactions are done in cash.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App