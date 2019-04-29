Kamal Nath attacks PM Narendra Modi, says he is an artist who duped the country in 5 years: In an exclusive interview with the India News, Kamal Nath asserted that he would not contest but confront PM Narendra Modi and former state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. He claimed that while Shivraj Singh Chouhan deceived Madhya Pradesh in the past fifteen years, PM Modi duped the country in past five years.

Kamal Nath attacks PM Narendra Modi, says he is an artist who duped the country in 5 years: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the PM Modi-led BJP government has deceived the country in the past five years. In an exclusive interview with the India News, Kamal Nath asserted that he would not contest but confront the prime minister and former state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. He claimed that while Shivraj Singh Chouhan deceived Madhya Pradesh in the past fifteen years, PM Modi duped the country in past five years.

Challenging PM Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath said that the two must account for what they had done during their government was in power. The chief minister also claimed that his government has made several efforts in the past 75 days than what the BJP did in past 15 years altogether. Kamal Nath added that being the chief minister of the state and Congress state president, the entire responsibility of the state is on his shoulders.

When asked about whether the Congress will sweep to victory, Kamal Nath said that he is confident that the Congress would come into power as the people of the country have recognised the real face of PM Modi.

Taking a dig at PM Modi over his recent revelation that he doesn’t wear his watch in an ordinary way, Kamal Nath said unlike Modi, he wears his watch the way it should be, adding it is only PM Modi who does the irregular things.

Calling him an artist, Kamal Nath also hit out at PM Modi over his recent interview with Akshay Kumar. He said that he can call any actor but nothing is going to change in the upcoming polls. He added that during the interview, PM Modi and Akshay Kumar were competing who is the better actor between them.

