Former chief minister Kamal Nath, who has come under attack for his ‘item’ jibe against state minister Imarti Devi on Monday clarified that his remarks were not meant to insult anyone. “I said something, it wasn’t to insult anyone… I just didn’t remember the (person’s) name…this list (in his hand) says item no.1, item no.2, is this an insult? Shivraj is looking for excuses, Kamal Nath doesn’t insult anyone, he’ll only expose you with truth,” said Nath.

The Congress leader attempt to clarify after he came under widespread criticism. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state home minister Narottam Mishra, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and other party leaders sat on a silent fast today to protest against Nath’s remark.

Chouhan has written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Kamal Nath’s remark and demanded his immediate removal from all party posts. Chouhan has strongly condemned Nath’s statement. Kamal Nath had during a campaign rally in Dabra referred to Imarti Devi as an “item”, sparking a controversy.

(Our candidate is not like her… what’s her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier… What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi’s name. Union Minister Smirti Irani on Monday said the Gandhis will not take any action against Congress leader Kamal Nath for his derogatory remark against Imarti Devi.

