Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister after his meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi refuted reports of dispute between him and Jyoraditya Scindia. He said Scindia wasn't angry with anyone. The statement has come in the wake of an internal spat in the party over next Congress chief in Madhya Pradesh.

Reports of rift between Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have been doing rounds for quite some time, but the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister refuted such claims after his meeting with interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi today.

Denying speculation that the meeting took place in the purview of the alleged spat between him and Scindia, Kamal Nath said the meeting was purely administrative with focus on the functioning of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Reportedly, Scindia and Kamal Nath have been at loggerheads over who will head the party in the state with the Congress general secretary looking for other options if he wasn’t given the leadership post. When asked if Scindia was unhappy with him, the MP chief minister said Scindia was neither unhappy nor angry with anyone in the party.

Kamal Nath, other than being the head of the state is also the Madhya Pradesh Congres chief. The party is now looking for a new chief, and reportedly Scindia’s name has been overlooked for the top job.

As far as Congress’s new MP president was concerned, party discussed several names and ultimately decided to go for wider consultations to cull out one name, said Kamal Nath. He added he had no problem in working with anyone who was appointed.

Scindia’s disappointment over party leadership in MP was fueled by his support to Centre on the abrogation of Article 370. Though he has always maintained that there was no question of leaving the party.

It all started when Kamal Nath was considered for the chief ministerial post in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 despite many supporting Scindia for the post and since then the relations between the two leaders have been jittery.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App