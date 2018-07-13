Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has evoked Lord Mahakal to defeat BJP in the state, which goes to polls later this year. In an open letter written to Lord Shiva, Nath said that the promises made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan haven't been fulfilled and the time for Shivraj has come to pay for his "misdeeds".

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has written an open letter to sought blessings from Lord Mahakaleshwar, a form of Lord Shiva, to defeat BJP in the state, which goes to polls later this year. Nath, in his open letter, urged Lord Shiva to bless the people of Madhya Pradesh so that they vote against the BJP and end the 15-year-old rule of the BJP. Nath in his letter alleged that farmers in Madhya Pradesh were committing suicide, girls are being raped, corruption is increasing and youths are unemployed.

In his letter, Nath said that the promises made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan haven’t been fulfilled and the time for Shivraj has come to pay for his “misdeeds”.

Congress has also announced that it will launch an awareness campaign which will trace the same path that is to be taken by the chief minister during his state-wide “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” that begins from Ujjain tomorrow.

Chief Minister will embark on the yatra to “seek blessings” of the people and the campaign will be flagged off by none other than the BJP president Amit Shah.

“The Congress will launch an awareness campaign from Tarana, Ujjain district, on July 18. Kamal Nath will launch this ‘jan jagran abhiyan’ (public awareness campaign), which would track the route of Chouhan’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra,” Jitu Patwari the working president of the state Congress was quoted as saying.

Reacting to the Congress’ decision, state BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal was quoted by NDTV as, “The Congress has failed on every front, including its role as the opposition party. Shivraj Singh is a popular leader under whose leadership the BJP government has ensured all-round development of the state.”

“The Congress has no leader who has wide public acceptance like Shivraj ji. The party is resorting to gimmicks,” he said.

