Yug Tuli, co-owner of Mumbai’s Mojo Bistro, surrendered to the Mumbai police on Tuesday morning. The accused, Yug Tuli had been absconding ever since 14 people died on December 29 during the fire at Kamala Mills compound. The absconding accused was soon placed under arrest after he had voluntarily surrendered. Earlier on Thursday, commenting on the incident, the police claimed that co-owner of Mumbai’s Mojo Bistro was recently spotted in Hyderabad. However, by the time we reached the place he had disappeared, officer added.

Mojo Bistro's co-owner Tuli's arrest comes just a few hours after the Bhoiwada magistrate's court granted Rs 10,000 bail to hotelier Vishal Karia. Mumbai Police had arrested Vishal Karia along with Yug Tuli's partner Yug Pathak earlier this month. As per reports, Pathak is the son of retired Director General of Police and former Commissioner of Police (Pune) KK Pathak. Reacting to the tragic incident, the Bombay High Court said that the Kamala Mills compound blaze is an eye-opener. The massive fire has shaken the conscience of society, the court added.

A division bench of Justices R M Borde and RG Ketkar said that the unfortunate incident has shaken our conscience. Highlighting that the tragedy was a result of the administration’s failure the bench said, “It is time the BMC keeps its house in order.” On December 29, a massive fire at Kamala Mills compound had swept through 1 Above and adjacent Mojo’s Bistro resto-pub in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai. Following the lack of safety norms in place, the massive blaze had resulted in the death of 14 people. Recently, while following the investigations the Mumbai Police had arrested the owner of the ‘1 Above’ pub Abhijeet Mankar, who was also on the run along with Kripesh Sanghavi and Jigar Sanghavi, co-owners of the pub.