Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested two main suspects in the Kamlesh Tiwari's murder case. They have been arrested from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border. Tiwari, the leader of the Hindu Samaj Party, was killed on October 18 at his residence in Lucknow.

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday arrested two main suspects in the Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder case. The ATS nabbed the duo from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Shamlagi. They have been identified as Ashfaq Hussain and Moinuddin Pathan. The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier released the photographs of two suspects.

The leader of the Hindu Samaj Party was killed in Lucknow on October 18. He was brutally murdered by two assailants at his residence. Reports quoting sources said that Hussain was earlier hesitant to kill Tiwari alone. Then Pathan slit his throat. Pathan had also suffered injuries while trying to kill Tiwari. Police had earlier suspected that the duo fled to UP’s Bareilly.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad arrested the fourth accused on Monday. Accused Sayyed Asim Ali was nabbed from Nagpur, two days after the three other accused were apprehended from Gujarat’s Surat. The trio was nabbed by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police, Gujarat Police and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad. Ali was nabbed after the ATS received information regarding his alleged involvement in the case.

On last Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanata met the relatives of Tiwari and assured his family members of justice. The chief minister also said that the Hindu Samaj Party leader’s killers will be arrested at the earliest.

Tiwari’s wife Kiran Tiwari has demanded capital punishment for the killers of her husband. Last Sunday, the police had said that there was no terror link in the murder case, adding that the plan was framed by five people. Tiwari’s son Satyam Tiwari, had demanded the National Investigation Agency to probe the case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged a case after Tiwari’s relatives came up with a complaint. The investigation was then initiated. Some reports claimed that there might have been terror-related links in the murder as Tiwari had allegedly used derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App