Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: The two of the main accused of the Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari have been arrested from the Gujarat Rajasthan border near Shamalaji. Read here to know that are they both the same who were spotted in the CCTV footage.

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Just four days after the murder of the Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, Gujarat police has arrested two accuses from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border located near Shamalaji. A total number of 5 people got arrested in the case. As per the statements given to the police, the accused have said that they murdered Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari in order to take revenge on a few statements made by him. The two of the accused first traveled to Nepal and before landing down in Gujarat.

Both Moinuddin Pathan and Ashfaq Hussain can be spotted in the CCTV footage received from the cameras installed in the area in which Kamlesh Tiwari lived. One more CCTV footage showed both of them stepping out of an Innova car in front of the hotel paradise located in Shahjahapur. this two CCTV footages are enough to strengthen the fact that Moinuddin Pathan and Ashfaq Hussain both are involved in the murder of Hindu Samaj Party President Kamlesh Tiwari.

They both were the main suspects of the murder according to ATS whyo actually committed crime at that time. The officials of the Special Task Force have said that Ashfaq was not able to execute the murder alone due to which it became Moinuddin Pathan’s responsibility to slit the throat of Kamlesh Tiwari. Few sources have also claimed that both Moinuddin and Ashfaq took anti-anxiety pills before executing the murder.

The Police found the anti-anxiety pills and the knife used to slit Kamlesh Tiwari’s throat from the hotel room of Khalsa Inn hotel where both Moinuddin and Ashfaq stayed before committing the crime. Moinuddin also has some injuries on his hand while attacking Kamlesh Tiwari. After this act, Moinuddin just put his hand in the Kurta’s pocket he was wearing and return to Khalsa Inn hotel.

