Another clash between stone pelters and Indian army took place on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the latest information, 20 policemen got injured in stone pelting incident in the Kangan region of Kashmir Valley. Sources have confirmed that 40 protesters got injured in the incidence and 2 are in critically condition. The incident occurred after the death of a youth who yesterday got injured during the clash between Indian forces and protesters in Kangan region. “A youth, who was injured during clashes between protesters and security forces in Kangan area of Ganderbal district yesterday, died at a hospital here today,” officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with Pakistan amid growing tension between the two neighbouring countries. Both India and Pakistan have been engaged in a scuffle at the LOC and casualties are increasing every passing day and so are the numbers of ceasefire violations. Mufti who has earlier too called for a solution and not war, once again suggested PM Modi to extend a friendly hand to Pakistan just like former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee did during his tenure.

Militant attacks along with ceasefire violation have significantly increased in the past few months with India suffering on a regular basis. Mufti argued that both the countries were not in a condition to fight and that a war will result in nothing but war. “Neither are we nor is Pakistan in a condition of fighting a war, both countries know now that if there will be a war, nothing will be spared. Both the nations will just lose everything,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(Developing story…)

