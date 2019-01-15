One of the 2 women who scripted history after walking into the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of all ages into the temple has been hospitalised after being attacked by his mother-in-law when she returned home. Kanakadurga has filed a police complaint against her mother-in-law and a case under Section 341 and Section 324 of the IPC has been registered.

Kanakadurga had revealed that her family had no clue that she had left home to go to Sabarimala and they would have opposed if they had known

One of the 2 women who scripted history after walking into the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of all ages into the temple has been hospitalised after being attacked by his mother-in-law when she returned home. Kanakadurga and Bindu became the first women to enter Sabarimala under police protection, they were then taken to an undisclosed location for protection.

Now, reports suggest when Kanakadurga returned home today from the hiding, her mother-in-law first refused to let her inside and when she did, her mother-in-law beat her with a wooden plank. Police personnel who were in the neighbourhood for her protection intervened and rushed her to the hospital.

Kanakadurga has filed a police complaint against her mother-in-law and a case under Section 341 and Section 324 of the IPC has been registered.

Earlier during an interview a media house, Kanakadurga had revealed that her family had no clue that she had left home to go to Sabarimala and they would have opposed if they had known. Now, after more than 2 weeks in hiding, both Kanakadurga and Bindu decided to go home believing that situation had calmed down.

After the Supreme Court allowed the entry of women into Sabarimala, more than 2 dozen women made unsuccessful attempts untill the two women entered the shrine before dawn on January 2, escorted by policemen.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More