Kanchi Mutt head Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, who was the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt in Tamil Nadu, passed away at the age of 82. Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati's health had deteriorated after he started facing breathing problems. He was later diagnosed with low blood sugar level and was admitted to a private hospital in January.

Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, who was the head of Kanchi Mutt (can also be called as Hindu Monastery established by Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century) was born in July 18, 1935 as Sri Subramaniyam. Kanchi Mutt or Hindu Monastery serves its services by running several schools, eye clinics and hospitals. In 1994, Pontiff Kanchi Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati had succeeded 69th Shankaracharya named Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam.

Though being the pontiff of Kanchi Mutt, Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi’s life was surrounded with controversy after he was charged in a murder case of Kacnheepuram Temple worker in 2004. However, the pontiff along with several others were let free from all charges. The case ran for 9 long years.

Following his death, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress party among others offered their condolence on the passing away of Kanchi Mutt chief.

Taking it to Twitter, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise, we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul.”

Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 28, 2018

