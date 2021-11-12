Kangana Ranaut is once again in the middle of a row for remarks that ‘India achieved ‘real freedom’ in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

Actor Kangana Ranaut is once again in the middle of a row for remarks that ‘India achieved ‘real freedom’ in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and what it got in 1947 after a decade-long struggle by freedom fighters was “bheekh” or handout.

In response, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday lashed the actress and questioned whether this is madness or treason. He tweeted, “Sometimes, they insult Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifice and piety, then they often respect his killer, and now the disdain over sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call such thinking madness or treason?”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Anand Sharma urged the President to take back the Padma Award given to Kangana and stated, ‘Psychiatric evaluation should be carried out before giving such awards so that such persons do not dishonour the nation and its heroes.’

He added that Kangana Ranaut’s statement is an insult to freedom fighters like Gandhi, Nehru and Patel and belittles the sacrifice of revolutionaries like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad and several others.