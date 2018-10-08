Recently, while addressing an event in Bengaluru, newly-married Sonam Kapoor lauded the courage shown by Kangana Ranaut. However, she later added that the Manikarnika actress sometimes says so much that it becomes hard to take her seriously.

Just a few days back after Queen actress Kangana Ranaut accused director Vikas Bahl of molesting and shaming her during the shooting of the movie, several actors came out in support of Kangana Ranaut and backed her over the allegations she had filed against Vikas Bahl. Recently, while addressing an event in Bengaluru, newly-married Sonam Kapoor lauded the courage shown by Kangana Ranaut. However, she later added that the Manikarnika actress sometimes says so much that it becomes hard to take her seriously.

The following remarks were made by Kapoor while she was attending a We the Women event. While Sonam Kapoor said what she felt about the actress, the remarks didn’t go well with Tanu Weds Manu actress slammed Sonam Kapoor for her judgemental comments.

Talking to media about Sonam Kapoor’s remarks, Kangana Ranaut said that Sonam has no right to judge or make comments on anyone as she is known only because of her father, Anil Kapoor, and not for her work.

Criticising Sonam Kapoor for her remarks on Kangana Ranaut-Vikas Bahl controversy, the Queen actress said that it seems Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women only. She further asked that what made Sonam Kapoor so unsure about her claims.

Highlighting the nepotism prevailing in the industry, Kangana Ranaut said that she is known in the industry because of her work and dedication not because her father was a famous actor.

The country seems to have welcomed it own #MeToo movement with women coming out from every corner and naming, shaming their abusers. Recently, Chetan Bhagat, Gautam Adhikari, Utsav Chakraborty, Kailash Kher and several others were accused of molesting girls by using their power.

