Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he should win 2019 Lok Sabha elections to pull the country out of the pit. The actor made this remark during the screening event of Chalo Jeete Hain, a short film based on the childhood of Narendra Modi.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is back in news again but this time for her comment on politics in the country. Kangana Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is the most deserving candidate and rightful leader of a democracy. Expressing his views on 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Bollywood actor said Narendra Modi should come back in power as 5 years are not enough to pull out a country out of the pit. Speaking to media at an event in Mumbai, she added, “He is not in this position because of his parents, he has worked hard to be here.” The Bollywood actor also shared her views on last 4 years of Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

The actor made this remark after she attended the screening of Chalo Jeete Hain, a short film inspired by the childhood of Narendra Modi. However, this is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has praised Narendra Modi, she has praised Prime Minister previously as well. BJP president Amit Shah was also present at the event along with many Bollywood personalities.

