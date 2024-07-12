Kangana Ranaut's Aadhaar Request Sparks Controversy in Himachal Pradesh

In her elected Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Bollywood actress and the newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has stirred a controversy by telling her constituents to produce their Aadhaar cards if they want to meet her. This requirement has been heavily criticised by Congress party.



Speaking to reporters, Ranaut emphasized the need for identification due to the high influx of tourists in the area. “Himachal Pradesh attracts a lot of tourists, so it is necessary to have an Aadhaar card from the Mandi area. Your work related to the constituency should also be written in the letter so that you don’t have to face inconvenience,” she explained.

Ranaut further elaborated, “Tourists come so much that common people face a lot of inconveniences.” She also indicated that residents from Himachal’s northern region could visit her home in Manali, while those in Mandi could approach her office in the city for assistance. “It is better when you meet in person regarding your work,” she added.

Congress took a dig at Ranaut as the party leader, Vikramaditya Singh attacked her and stated that if the people wanted to meet him, they “don’t need to bring the Aadhaar card.” Vikramaditya Singh had lost to Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress party was quick to respond, with leader Vikramaditya Singh, who lost to Ranaut in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, criticizing her approach. “We are people’s representatives. So, it is our responsibility to meet people from every section of the state. Whether it is a small task, a big task, a policy matter, or a personal work, it does not require any identity. If a person is coming to a public representative, they are coming for some work,” Singh stated. He emphasized that asking constituents to bring papers for a meeting was inappropriate.

Singh, who is also the state’s Public Works Minister and son of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, added, “Asking people to bring their papers for a meeting is not right.”