At least six people got injured after major clashes broke out between supporters of the former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University students' union, Kanhaiya Kumar and Bajrang Dal supporters in Bihar's Begusarai district. According to police, the supporters also vandalised several buildings and vehicles during the clashes.

At least six people got injured after major clashes broke out between supporters of the former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union, Kanhaiya Kumar and Bajrang Dal supporters in Bihar’s Begusarai district. According to police, the supporters also vandalised several buildings and vehicles during the clashes. The incident has surfaced a day after doctors of All India All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, filed an FIR against Kanhaiya for misbehaving with the doctors and security guards when he visited the hospital to see an old associate, All India Students Federation (AISF) state secretary Sushil Kumar.

According to Kanhaiya’s supporters, the clashes broke out after their leader was allegedly halted from leading a procession near Dahia by the right-wing supporters. Reportedly, the former JNU president on his way back after attending a public meeting in Mansoorchak. However, the Bajrang Dal supporters alleged that the matter erupted after One of Kanhaiya’s supporter hit one of their supporter Sonu with an iron rod. Following the incident, both the groups have filed FIRs against each other.

Recently, the former JNU president dubbed the FIR filed by the AIIMS doctor in Patna as a “political vendetta”. According to the FIR filed against Kanhaiya, the doctors have alleged that Kanhaiya and around 100 of his supporters visited the hospital on Sunday night to meet an old associate. The doctors alleged that when the hospital staff asked them to meet one by one, they started arguing with them and also threatened the hospital security guard.

Soon after the incident, state BJP health minister Mangal Pandey slammed Kanhaiya saying that it is not JNU where he can do whatever he wants. He warned him of consequences if in future he tries to stop the doctors from performing their duties.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More