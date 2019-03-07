Kanhaiya Kumar booked for incendiary remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The petitioner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minorities’ cell state vice president Titu Badwal, alleged in his complaint that Kanhaiya has made " “incendiary” comments at the Anjuman Islamia Hall on Monday, March 4, 2019. The 32-year-old also made headlines recently as it was announced that he is most likely to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai.

A court in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Wednesday lodged a complaint against the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The petitioner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minorities’ cell state vice president Titu Badwal, alleged in his complaint that Kanhaiya has made ” “incendiary” comments at the Anjuman Islamia Hall on Monday, March 4, 2019.

The case has been registered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Bihar. Reports said that the matter would be taken up for hearing in due course.

It is not the first time that a case has been filed against Kanhaiya Kumar. Earlier in January, the Delhi Police levelled sedition charges against Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and others for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during an event organised on February 9, 2016, to protest against the hanging of Afzal Guru, a convict in 2001 Parliament attack.

The 32-year-old also made headlines recently as it was announced that he is most likely to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai.

Kanhaiya came to media limelight after he was arrested on the charges of sedition while he served as the president of Students Union of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More