Kanhaiya Kumar may have been called many names, be it anti-national, tukde-tukde gang and what not! But the former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president will have to get used to being called a new name: Dr Kanhaiya Kumar. The firebrand Communist Party of India worker had cleared his viva-voce as part of his Ph D and can now be called Dr Kanhaiya Kumar and not the docsaab that JNU Ph D scholars call each other.

Kanhaiya tweeted that he has cleared his Ph D after the viva-voce and announced that he is eternally grateful to people who have helped him and stood by his side during these few years. He said he is officially Dr Kanhaiya Kumar in the tweet replete with smileys and a PS that said he has snatched his degree from a cyclonic storm in an oblique reference to taunts from rival ABVP and BJP/RSS quarters.

Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya chargesheeted by Delhi Police for sedition for their allegedly raising anti-India and seditious slogans in February 2016 at an event in the university to mark the day 26/11 terror accused Afzal Guru’s hanging. The event in the university had been carried out despite a lack of permission. Some 36 others including then JNUSU vice-president Shehla Rashid and CPI leader D Raja’s daughter Aparajita have been named as people against whom police had insufficient evidence. The chargesheet also said the video of the students raising seditious statements, which went near viral, was authentic one despite pitched battles in and off social media that it was patched together by a TV channel.

Following widespread protests and marches that saw the liberal intelligentsia toasting Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid among others, the university went on shutdown mode during which it became a cause celebre among left-wing intellectuals, who decried the attempts to break down JNU for being a leftist bastion.

