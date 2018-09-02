Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNUSU president is going to contest the Lok Sabha 2019 elections from Bihar’s Begusarai constituency, the news came from CPI’s state secretary Satya Narayan Singh on Sunday, September 2. The Begusarai seat is currently represented by the BJP's Bhola Singh who had defeated RJD’s Tanveer in 2014 elections.

As per media reports, the news of Kanhaiya contesting from Begusarai was confirmed by CPI’s state secretary Satya Narayan Singh

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union former president Kanhaiya Kumar is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Bihar’s constituency, Kanhaiya will reportedly contest on a ticket from the Communist Party of India (CPI). Though he will contest on the CPI symbol, all grand alliance partners, such as RJD, NCP and Congress have agreed to leave the Begusarai seat for him.

Kanhaiya hails from Beehat area of Begusarai district. His mother is an Anganwadi worker in the district and his father Jayashankar Singh is a small farmer. He came to light in February 2016 when the Delhi Police arrested him after Kanhaiya was accused of conducting a controversial event in JNU Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat on February 9, 2016, and raising anti-India slogans in the campus.

The Begusarai seat is currently represented by the BJP’s Bhola Singh who had defeated RJD’s Tanveer in 2014 elections.

While the CPI candidate Rajendra Prasad stood 3rd in the previous fray, Bhola garnered 4,28,227 votes as against Tanveer’s 3,69,892 votes.

He reportedly said that Kanhaiya has given his consent to contest election from Begusarai seat. “Lalu during an informal talk with us offered Begusarai seat for Kanhaiya,” the CPI leader told Times of India.

