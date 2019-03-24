Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Bihar's Begusarai constituency on Left's ticket. The decision was taken by the Left on Saturday, a day after Kanhaiya Kumar was left out of the opposition coalition in Bihar.

Former Jahawar Lal Nehru University students’ union leader Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Bihar’s Begusarai constituency. Kanhaiya will be contesting on CPI’s ticket. This will be Kanhaiya Kumar’s entry into the electoral politics and he will be a joint candidate of the Left parties from Begusarai.

However, the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) gave no seats to the CPI and CPI-M, making it clear that Mr Kumar will not be supported. The Begusarai constituency fell into RJD’s 20 seats quota.

Speculations say that Kanhaiya Kumar was left out of the coalition because Begusarai is called considered as a safe seat for a Muslim candidate. If the reports are to be believed then Tanvir Hasan will be RJD’s candidate from Begusarai. He had lost in 2014 by a margin of 60,000 votes.

Tejaswi Yadav led front also made this decision to stick to this seat was also because of the fact that party was apprehensive that if it supports Kanhaiya, then CM Nitish Kumar might offer him to join his party.

Speculations say that RJD leaders believe that Kanhaiya Kumar has very less chances to beat BJP’s heavyweight leader Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Giriraj Singh is also known for his controversial pronouncements.

The Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar has already announced its seat-sharing formula for the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies. The reports suggest that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest 20 seats, Congress 9, RSLP 5 and Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S will field 3 candidates. The Vikasheel Insaaf Party has got three seats and the CPI-ML Liberation one from the RJD quota.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

Earlier, Kanhaiya Kumar was in limelight for allegations of raising anti-national slogans in JNU. A case was also registered against him for making alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which, a court in Bihar’s Kishanganj had ordered to lodged a complaint on the petition of a BJP leader.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More