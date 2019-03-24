Former JNU Student union president Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat. The student leader has been fielded by the left parties after being snubbed by Opposition coalition on Friday.

In the run-up to upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, Former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar is all set to make his entry into active politics. After being snubbed by Opposition coalition in Bihar on Saturday, Kanhaiya has been fielded by the Left parties to contest from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat. Satnarayan Singh, CPI Bihar secretary, confirmed that the party is yet to decide the number of seats but Kanhaiya’s candidature has been decided.

Amid the political contestation between Grand Alliance and the Left, Twitter is having a field day. Reacting to the development, a user has commented that Kanhaiya represents the ideologies of Left parties so it was an obvious decision, another said that the opposition has made a big mistake by ignoring a brilliant student leader like Kanhaiya. With this, some have expressed their desire to see a fresh face like Kanhaiya Kumar in the parliament.

Take a look at how Twitterati are reacting to Kanhaiya Kumar’s political debut:

The Grand Alliance in Bihar of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, RSLP among others will be contesting the upcoming elections on a seat-sharing basis. In the Bagusarai constituency, it will be an electoral face-off between CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, NDA candidate Giriraj Singh and RJD candidate Tanveer Hasan. Latest reports say that Kanhaiya Kumar was snubbed from Grand Alliance because the constituency of Bagusarai is considered safe for a Muslim candidate.

The 2019 general elections will be held in seven phases from April 11, 2019, to May 19, 2019. The counting of votes, which will also be the day of the final verdict, will be conducted on May 23, 2019.

Student leader Kanhaiya Kumar came to limelight after he was alleged to have made anti-India statements at an event called by Kashmiri students to mark the anniversary of Afzal Guru hanging. Denying the charges of sedition, Kanhaiya has been at the forefront for advocating freedom of speech in India.

