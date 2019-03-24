Kanhaiya Kumar has been an active critic of the BJP government. The former JNU president was arrested and accused of sedition by the Delhi police for allegedly raising anti-India slogans in a student rally held on the death anniversary of Parliament attacker Afzal Guroo in 2016. Kanhaiya was elected to the 125-member party national council of the CPI in 2018.

Former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency on CPI ticket. The party Bihar secretary, Satnarayan Singh has confirmed that the party is yet to decide the number of seats but Kanhaiya’s candidature has been decided. Kanhaiya Kumar was expected to be the opposition candidate from the Bihar but after getting no mandate, the former JNU president will contest on Left ticket. Meanwhile, Kanhaiya will not be supported by mahagathbandhan.

The firebrand youth leader is known for his fierce speeches. Kanhaiya has been an active critic of the BJP government. The former JNU president was arrested and accused of sedition by the Delhi police for allegedly raising anti-India slogans in a student rally held on the death anniversary of Parliament attacker Afzal Guroo in 2016. Kanhaiya was later released by police.

In 2018, Kanhaiya was elected to the 125-member party national council of the Communist Party of India (CPI). He has also been a regular panel member for television debates and events. The youth leader has been seen as a sympathizer to Kashmir movement for freedom but the leader had denied several times for the same. He supports Kashmiris as they want freedom from oppression.

The sitting Begusarai Lok Sabha candidate Bhola Singh has been replaced by the party high command this time and union minister Giriraj Singh is contesting from the seat. In 2004 and 2009, the seat was claimed by JD(U). It is noted here that CPI had won this seat once in 1967.

Kanhaiya Kumar will now be a joint candidate of the Left Parties, with the CPI still in a mood for reconciliation. But not at the expense of Begusarai. The youth leader will contest against BJP’s heavy weight Giriraj Singh in the upcoming polls.

Bihar that sends 40 MPs to Lok Sabha is one of the key states who plays an important part in the formation of government. In 2014 Lok Sabha General , BJP won 22 seats, Congress 2 seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party got 6 seats and Rashtriya Janata Dal got 4 constituencies.

Bihar will go for polling in all the 7 phases of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In Bihar, the different constituencies will see elections on April 11, 18, 23, and 29 and on May 6, 12 and 19. The votes will be counted only on May 23. This year, more than 10 lakh polling stations would be set up to conduct the Lok Sabha election 2019.

