Kanika Kapoor COVID-19 controversy: After attempting a silly mistake, Kanika Kapoor has been heavily criticised by the nation for hiding travel history. Recently singer Sona Mohapatra through her tweet and lashes out at Kapoor and said, case in point, goddess knows how she hid her travel history, attended events and stayed in a plush hotel.

In the series of tweet, she wrote: The pandemic virus will explode in the nation as it is full of irresponsible people, who demands everything from the government but in return do nothing. Even Bappi Lahiri and Rishi Kapoor expressed their anger through their tweet and called it a silly act done by Kanika Kapoor.

While Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote: For the last 4 days, signs of flu were seen in my body, so she got tested and it came positive. Currently, her whole family has completely isolated themselves. She further wore, she was scanned at the airport, however, the symptom was developed only in 4 days. She requested people to practice self house arrest.

Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow,Mumbai,went partying while staying in a 5 🌟& has the virus!So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was,was it really?#WeThePeople 😑 https://t.co/k7SbFyNvr8 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2020

Talking about the current scenario in Indian, more than 271 cases found were found in India and the fear of it is gripping the nation. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs came forward to fight for it and share handwash video, they urged the people to stay indoors and keep safe. However, 625 people died in Italy due to novel coronavirus.

NewsX urges its people to take all the precautionary measures and its time not to panic but to stay indoors.

