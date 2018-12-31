Kannada actor C H Loknath passes away at 91 in Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor and stage artist C H Lokanath passed away at 12. 10 am on Sunday night in Bengaluru. He acted in more than 1,000 plays and more than 650 films. According to reports, Lokanath’s mortal remains have been kept in the premises of the Ravindra Kalakshetra for fans to pay their homage to. His body will be taken to Banashankari for cremation at 4 pm.

Loknath, affectionately called Uncle within the Kannada film industry, made his acting debut in Samskara which was directed by Girish Karnad in 1960. The film was based on scholar-author U R Ananthamurthy’s story and dealt with deplorable caste practices in the modern age. Journalist P. Lankesh also acted in the film as one of the main protagonists. In theatre, Loknath has left an indelible imprint with his acting skills in Galileo, Aspota, Dr Faustus, Tanavu Ninnade Manavu Ninnade and Chandrahasa. Apart from that, his roles in popular Kannada movies including Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu, Collegu Ranga, Naagarahaavu, Katha Sangama, Hosa Neeru, Singapurinalli Raja Kulla, Minchina Ota and Mane Mane Kathe were well-accepted by the audience. He also acted in several episodes of the popular TV series Malgudi Days of the late 1980s.

