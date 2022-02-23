Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, an actor and pro-Dalit activist, was detained by Bengaluru Police on Tuesday for tweeting against Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit, who is hearing the disputed hijab issue. The Seshadripuram police department initiated an investigation into the popular actor, who is also a prominent tribal rights activist.

Chetan Kumar had tweeted about an old case involving the present Chief Justice of Karnataka, Krishna Dixit. In a tweet, actor Chetan Kumar expressed his displeasure with a high court ruling issued by Justice Krishna Dixit in a rape case, making derogatory statements against the sitting judge.

This is a tweet I wrote nearly two years ago regarding a Karnataka High Court decision



Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case



Now this same judge is determining whether #hijabs are acceptable or not in govt schools



Does he have the clarity required? pic.twitter.com/Vg8VRXmJTW — Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, in the matter, the actor’s wife showed great support towards his spouse and said she is with Chetan in his fight. In a democracy, everyone has a right to question. She went on to say that the Police, judge, or Modi, whoever it might be, everyone can be questioned. Chetan has not used any objectionable words. ‘I have spoken to Chetan, and he said that we will fight a legal battle against the arrest’, she added.

Today, the Karnataka High Court resumed hearing petitions on the wearing of hijab in educational institutions. On behalf of the state, Advocate General Navadgi claimed that the freedom to wear the hijab did not fall within Article 25 of the Constitution.

The court had already issued an interim order prohibiting the wearing of hijab and saffron shawls (bhagwa) at Karnataka institutions. The state administration told the high court on Monday that the petitioners claimed that wearing the hijab was an essential religious practise that required every Muslim woman to follow a strict dress code.