Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain on Thursday, as per sources in the Uttar Pradesh government. UP government sources told that Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, has been arrested and is at a police station in Ujjain. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him.

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively. Now, Dubey has also been arrested and is in police custody. Whereas, Shyamu Bajpai, also an aide to Dubey, has been arrested by Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000. Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) had gunned down Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district, earlier on Wednesday.

Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway: Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/tBNHn3pwuw — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

