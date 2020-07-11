MP Police reported that two persons had been helping to hide criminals connected to the Kanpur encounter which killed 8 police officers early in June, leading to a chase after history-sheeter and accused Vikas Dubey and his death in claimed retaliatory firing after arrest in Ujjain.

Police here on Friday arrested two persons with criminal backgrounds for helping to hide two wanted criminals at their residences in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior in connection with the Kanpur encounter case.

The arrested persons have been identified as — Om Prakash Pandey and Anil Pandey who helped to hide two wanted criminals — Shashikant Pandey and Shivam Dubey. Further action is being taken.

Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at the temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with Congress Lok Sabha MPs today

Also read: Kanpur Encounter: Opposition questions Vikas Dubey’s death

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Also read: Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey killed: Police

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App