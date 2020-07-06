Bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in Kanpur encounter case in which eight police personnel lost their lives.

The Office of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police announced on Monday that bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in Kanpur encounter case in which eight police personnel lost their lives. Currently, a search operation is underway for Dubey in Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to arrest him. Eight policemen were killed in the incident. Last week, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation from the residence of Vikas Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter. Also, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation from the residence of Vikas Dubey, said Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday. The modus operandi of Dubey is similar to that employed by the Naxalites, BK Srivastava, SP Kanpur Rural told media persons here.

Acting on information that illegal weapons and huge quantities of explosives were hidden at Vikas Dubey’s house, police conducted a search operation and recovered 25 cartridges, 2 kg explosives, and 15 live bombs, the SP said. He said that heavy explosives kept there were powerful enough to blow up the whole house. Dubey has about 12 licensed weapons in his family. Vikas used to issue arms licenses in the name of people living with him and then used them for himself. Dayashankar, who was injured in a police encounter today, is also one of them.

According to sources, Dubey’s last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border. The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Even after 60 hours, the UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed.

Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to arrest him late on Thursday night. Eight policemen were killed in the incident. The district administration had on Saturday demolished the house and visuals showed cars and other vehicles on the premises of the building complex being crushed by machines.

