As search for history-sheeter Vikas Dubey continues, close aide Amar Dubey was reported dead in an encounter on Wednesday, while police takes charge along India-Nepal border to nab the wanted criminal.

Amar Dubey, a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Task Force (STF) here on Wednesday.

“Amar Dubey, a close aide to Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Task Force in Hamirpur today,” said an official. The bounty on the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area.

Acting on information that illegal weapons and huge quantities of explosives were hidden at Vikas Dubey’s house, police conducted a search operation and recovered 25 cartridges, 2 kg explosives, and 15 live bombs, the SP said. He said that heavy explosives kept there were powerful enough to blow up the whole house. Dubey has about 12 licensed weapons in his family. Vikas used to issue arms licenses in the name of people living with him and then used them for himself.

Also read: Kanpur encounter: UP Police increases bounty on Vikas Dubey to Rs 2.5 lakh

Also read: Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey knew about raid, reveals close aid to police

According to sources, Dubey’s last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border. The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Even after 60 hours, the UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed.

Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to arrest him late on Thursday night. Eight policemen were killed in the incident. The district administration had on Saturday demolished the house and visuals showed cars and other vehicles on the premises of the building complex being crushed by machines.

Also read: India-China standoff: IAF conducts intensive night-time operations at LAC

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App