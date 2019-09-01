A class 8 student of a private school in Kanpur’s school inadvertently gave a bizarre and unbelievable reason on a leave application asking a half-day leave from school by citing his own death in the application, instead of his grandmother and twist in the story came when the principal perhaps unthinkingly, granted him permission in writing without even reading it. While the boy skipped class to attend his grandma’s funeral the hilarious leave application went viral on social media.

In his application addressed to the principal, the student wrote that he (the student) passed away at 10 am that day and needed to go home early. He urged the principal to allow him to take half-day leave and the principal, without going through the content of the letter, wrote ‘granted’ and affixed his signature in red. Meanwhile. the school authorities confirmed that this leave has been approved by the principal and it was an oversight.

The blunder soon became the talk of the town after a school insider leaked the leave application and shared it on on social media. On the incident, however, expressed anger at the school principal’s irresponsibility and demanded his resignation.

The teachers of the school were shocked by the incident and they soon flagged it to the administration, with the hope of a response. However, the principal and other members of the administration are yet to comment on the issue.

