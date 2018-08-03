In the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, owners of many non-vegetarian food outlets in the Ghantaghar locality, Meerut, are selling paneer biryani to the devotees. The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage which is taken by Lord Shiva’s devotees and is also known as kanwariyas.

In the Ghantaghar locality of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh many owners of the non-vegetarian food outlets have been selling paneer biryani in the Kanwar Yatra, which is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees, also known as kanwariyas. Media reports say the decision has been taken in keeping mind the Hindu worshippers who according to Hindu mythology do not consume meat during the month of Shravan. And to honour such yatrisvendorss have deiced to sell ‘panner biryani.’

Among them is Abdul Rehman (49), who owns a shop in Ghantaghar and has been selling buffalo meat biryani since 1968, as reported by the Indian Express. Rehman said that political leaders have always created a dichotomy between 2 communities for thier own interest and therefore, it is our responsibility to live together so that our children understand the beauty of togetherness.

Yashveer Singh, in-charge of Kotwali police station, said there were many meetings with the restaurant owners in the area in order to ensure that there is peace during Kanwar Yatra and the shopkeepers came up with the idea of selling vegetarian food this time.

Another biryani outlet owner told Indian Express that though our business has faced a loss, we understand the significance of shravan month is for the Hindus and in comparison that loss of my restaurant is insignificant.

