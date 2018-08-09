After a group of kanwariyas vandalised a car in Delhi's Moti Nagar, the Dehli Police has arrested one person on Thursday in connection to the case. The incident had taken place in Delhi's Moti Nagar on August 7 when a group of kanwariyas ransacked and vandalised a car, disturbing the law and order situation in the capital.

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested one person in connection with the vandalisation of a vehicle by a group of ‘kanwariyas’. The incident had taken place in Delhi’s Moti Nagar on August 7 when a group of kanwariyas ransacked and vandalised a car, disturbing the law and order situation in the capital. Speaking on the issue, the Delhi Police said that a PCR call was received in Police Station Moti Nagar regarding an accident followed by damage to a car by kanwarias road Moti Nagar. On reaching the spot, a car i10 number DL8CS1711 was found on the roadside in damaged condition. Enquiries revealed that a kanwaria was hit by this car which was being driven by a girl, due to which the “Jal” carried by the kanwaria was spilled.

Delhi: Police arrests one person in connection with the vandalisation of a vehicle by a group of 'kanwariyas' in Moti Nagar on August 7. pic.twitter.com/4kS9ZhqV6V — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

This led to a small quarrel between that kanwaria and subsequently when other kanwarias joined on the other side; the inmates of the car including the driver lady and his friend got down from the car and left the spot. The kanwaria turned violent and damaged the car with sticks and baseball bats.

The police on the matter also say that the kanwarias also toppled the car, damaging it badly. The inmates of the ar were traced who corroborated the finding of the enquiry on the spot but declined to register any complaint against the kanwarias in the presence of their parents who had also arrived on the spot by then and took away the damaged car. According to the police, the matter was kept under enquiry during which CCTV footages of the surrounding shops were taken and statements of eyewitnesses were recorded.

