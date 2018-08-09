After Delhi, violence was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh after a group of Kanwariyas attacked policemen and destroyed their vehicle following an altercation in the Bulandshahr district of the state. The incident comes after a video circulated on social media of a car being smashed by kanwariyas at Moti Nagar in west Delhi.

According to media reports, the group attacked policemen and vandalised their vehicles following an arguement with them in the Bulandshahr district in UP

A day after violence hit the national capital, Delhi, another video surfaced on social media on Thursday, August 8, which showed a group of Kanwariyas vandalising a police van in Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, the group attacked policemen and vandalised their vehicles following an arguement with them in the Bulandshahr district in UP. After the violent incident, the police have registered a case against the accused.

The incident comes after a video circulated on social media of a car being smashed by kanwariyas at Moti Nagar in west Delhi while 2 cops quietly watched the incident, which lead to widespread anguish among people on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place on August 7.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra bandh LIVE Updates: Internet suspended in 7 tehsils of Pune district

The incident occurred after a nearby car touched or brushed against a kanwariya. The enraged man then abused the driver and the other person in the car, reportedly a woman, who then slapped the man. The situation escalated when the youth called his friends and vented their anguish by destroying the car using sticks and baseball bats.

#WATCH: Kanwariyas vandalize police vehicle after an altercation with locals in Bulandshahr on 7th August, police have registered a case. pic.twitter.com/UaIcNU55RV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2018

ALSO READ: Sawan Shivratri 2018: Tithi, subh muhurat and Puja Vidhi for MahaShivratri

The incident brought traffic in the area and hapless passerby commuters watched the violence, it was also noted by 2 cops who reached the spot. By the time more police officials reached the spot, the group fled.

Meanwhile, another video went viral, which showed Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police Prashant Kumar showering rose petals on the devotees. Kumar was caught on camera showering rose petals on the Kanwariyas from a helicopter on Wednesday.

The video which has been widely shared on social media showed that Kumar was accompanied by Meerut Commissioner Anita Meshram and other senior officials.

No religious angle should be given to this, flowers are used to welcome people. Administration respects all religions and actively takes part, even in Gurupurab,Eid, Bakrid or Jain festivals: Prashant Kumar,ADG(Meerut Zone) on showering rose petals on Kanwariyas from a helicopter pic.twitter.com/BZKg0ri8Oz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2018

ALSO READ: Happy Shivratri messages and wishes 2018: WhatsApp messages, Shivratri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More