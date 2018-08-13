According to reports, former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev won't attend Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony as Pakistan's Prime Minister on August 18. Kapil Dev has cited some "personal reason" as a reason for his absence from the ceremony. Imran Khan had invited Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Aamir Khan for his oath-taking ceremony.

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev will not attend Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony as Pakistan’s Prime Minister on August 18, a report said. Earlier, Kapil Dev had said that he would be more than happy to attend the swearing-in ceremony if he gets an invitation but now the reports of him being turned down the invitation have been doing the rounds on the Internet. According to reports, Kapil Dev has cited some “personal reason” behind his absence from the ceremony. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had invited Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Aamir Khan for his oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier on Sunday, August 12, reports surfaced that Sunil Gavaskar will not be attending the ceremony either. When Imran Khan enquired about the reason, Gavaskar told him that he has made some commentary commitments, which could not let down. Unlike Gavaskar and Dev, former cricketer and Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday reached the Pakistani High Commission to apply for the visa to confirm his visit on August 18.

Earlier in the morning, Sidhu confirmed that he is visiting Pakistan for Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony after getting his visa and other formalities cleared. He is the first former cricketer among the three, who has accepted the invitation of Imran Khan. He has also expressed his excitement towards attending the ceremony.

Imran Khan’s PTI emerged the winner in 2019 Pakistan polls, he still falls short of forming the government in Pakistan. During the Pakistan elections 2018, PTI emerged the winner by getting 116 votes. Imran Khan’s party was being trailed by PMLN with 64 votes. On the other hand, Bhutto’s PPP was able to garner only 64 votes.

