Kapil Mishra, Richa Pandey join BJP: Kapil Mishra, the former minister of Delhi and fierce critic of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, reports said. The rebel AAP leader along with AAP women’s wing chief Richa Pandey joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and party ice president Shyam Jaju. Tiwari, Jaju and Goel welcomed Mishra and Richa to the party fold at the party’s office on Pant Marg in New Delhi.

The former Karawal Nagar MLA, who joined the BJP at 11 am on Saturday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision drew him to the BJP and he will try his best to implement his vision. The BJP leader also said that he will bring an end to the “politics of negativity” in Delhi and try to reach out to various AAP volunteers, Anna Movement activists and request them to join the BJP in the coming days.

खिलते कमल से आशा हैं

बाकि सब तमाशा हैं I am now a Proud BJP member

Follower of @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/jUiwV2fJTs — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 17, 2019

On January 27, the Aam Aadmi Party suspended Mishra from the party under the anti-defection law after he shared the dais with BJP leaders Tiwari and Vijay Goel in Delhi during Lok Sabha elections in May. Two other AAP MLAs Devender Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai also faced disqualification proceedings. They later joined the Delhi unit of the BJP.

On August 2, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had disqualified Mishra from the House under the anti-defection law. In his petition, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had alleged that Mishra was hand in glove with the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mishra had handled Law, Tourism and Water departments between 2015 and May 2017 in the Arvind Kejriwal government. He created a stir after he alleged that he witnessed the first-hand exchange of cash between Kejriwal and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain at the CM’s official residence.

