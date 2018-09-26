Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed Centre in a presser on Wednesday saying Prime Minister is in dilemma about what to disclose and to cover about the Rafale deal. He claimed that BJP is trying to cover PM by calling the alleged Rafale scam an international conspiracy.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday comes out all guns blazing at the Centre and said that the Prime Minister is in dilemma. He doesn’t know, what to disclose and what to cover about the Rafale deal. Kapil Sibal also targetted Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman saying she is trying to cover PM’s dilemma by calling it an international conspiracy. Sibal added that the Defence Minister is claiming it an international conspiracy because they are being questioned by the Opposition.

“Where is the international conspiracy, We wanted Rafale deal to go through, which would generate thousands of jobs. I want to ask Nirmala Sitharaman where did she come across an international conspiracy,” Kapil Sibal said.

Kapil Sibal claimed that now, we know why Lokpal was never constituted because then people would know the truth about the alleged Rafalegate.

“There are disputed facts. We are hoping PM Modi will clarify who and how one benefited by sidelining HAL. 22000 jobs would’ve been created if HAL was awarded the deal. Transfer of technology was included in the UPA deal,” Sibal said.

After today’s historic Supreme Court’s verdict on Aadhaar, Congress leader said Prime Minister and his leaders are responsible for the data leak of millions of peoples.

Sibal said that PM Modi should change his government’s slogan from ‘na khayenge, na khane denge’ to “na main bataoga na batanedooga.”

