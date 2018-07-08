Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Union Minister Jayant Sinha for felicitating 8 convicts of Jharkhand's Ramgarh lynching case. Slamming the BJP for honouring the lynching convicts, Congress’ Kapil Sibal said that BJP has now been termed as 'lynch pujari'.

Hitting back at PM Modi’s ‘bail gaadi’ jibe, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Union Minister Jayant Sinha for felicitating 8 convicts of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh lynching case. Slamming the BJP for honouring the lynching convicts, Congress’ Kapil Sibal said that BJP has now been termed as ‘lynch pujari’. The following jibe by Sibal came in after PM Modi said that Congress is nothing but a ‘bail gaadi’ as most of his senior leaders were out on bail.

Recalling the incident where photographs of Union Minister Jayant Sinha felicitating the Ramgarh convicts went viral, Congress’ Kapil Sibal told Modi that he was wrong in appreciating his party. He further stated that BJP is now being termed as ‘lynch pujari’.

Sibal’s jibe was directly aimed at Hazaribagh MP Sinha who was seen honouring the convict of Jharkhand lynching where a 55-year-old meat trader was killed over suspicion of selling cow meat in 2017.

8 accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail . You got it wrong Modiji . They say your Government has become : Lynch-Pujari — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 8, 2018

Reacting to the controversy, Union minister Jayant Sinha stated that he has not don’t anything wrong. he added that he was just honouring the law. Commenting on the bail given to the lynching convicts, Jayant Sinha said that he had repeatedly expressed his displeasure over the judgements given out by Fast-Track Court.

Sinha added that he was pleased to know that Ranchi High Court had dismissed the life imprisonment to convicts and had given them bail. The case will be heard again by the court. The incident took place after the 8 convicts reached Union Minister’s house after being released on bail.

