EVM hacking row: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday clarified on his presence at the London presser on EVM hacking. Sibal said journalist Ashish Ray had invited him to attend the event and all the political parties of the country including the Election Commission of India (ECI) were also invited. However, the Congress leader said that he didn’t know hacker Syed Shuja and the government must probe his credentials.

Sibal’s clarification came a day after the Congress distanced itself from the London press conference wherein a US-based self-proclaimed cyber expert claimed electronic voting machines (EVM) were hacked in 2014 parliamentary election and as a result, the BJP came to power in India. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said Sibal was invited by a journalist and he went to attend the event in London held under the aegis of the Indian Journalists’ Association (Europe) on his personal capacity.

Kapil Sibal, Congress: He (Ashish Ray) sent me a personal e-mail also. I told him that I will be in London for some personal work & he insisted that I should come as they are going to make an important revelation. So I went https://t.co/P3doD1og4S — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019

Syed Shuja’s controversial claim that former union minister Gopinath Munde was killed in cold blood because he was aware of hacking of EVMs in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls created a storm in the political circles in India and his nephew and Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday demanded a probe either by the R&AW or a Supreme Court judge into the death of his uncle.

Addressing a press conference on Monday’s event in London, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wanted to know what was Kapil Sibal doing and in what capacity he was present there. Prasad also alleged that Sibal was monitoring the situation at a sponsored event on behalf of the Congress party and the presser was designed to insult the popular mandate of 2014.

In his blog, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said after Rafale, the EVM hacking is another lie of the Congress party.

